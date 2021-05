Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) warms up before the start of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Miami Dolphins selected offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg with the 42nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Eichenberg is a graduate of St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, but he didn’t get a lot of love from the hometown crowd Friday night when his name was called.

He was a top recruit in high school, drawing early attention from Ohio State. He was a three-year starter at Notre Dame with a big senior season.