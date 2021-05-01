Meet the Cleveland Browns fifth-round draft picks

Linebacker Tony Fields II #1 of the Arizona Wildcats celerbates a sack against the Utah Utes during the first half of the college football game at Arizona Stadium on September 22, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns roster continues to grow. The team drafted two players during the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Cleveland selected West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II with the No. 153 overall pick.

According to the team, Fields played three seasons for Arizona before transferring to West Virginia. He was an immediate starter with the Mountaineers and finished the season with 88 tackles. He also won the Big New Defensive Newcomer of the Year after leading the Big 12 in tackles per game.

The Browns also selected Georgia safety Richard LeCounte III in the fifth round with the No. 169 overall pick.

LeCounte III was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs and registered eight interceptions over those three seasons, according to the team. He was a first-team All-SEC selection, posting 26 tackles and three interceptions in six games.

Richard LeCounte III #2 and J.R. Reed #20 of the Georgia Bulldogs tackle Chris Finke #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter of a game at Notre Dame Stadium on September 9, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. Georgia won 20-19. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

His senior season ended in November after he was hospitalized following a motorcycle accident. However, LeCounte did appear on the field for the final snap of Georgia’s bowl game.

Additionally, in 2019, he led the SEC with three fumble recoveries and finished second with four interceptions.

Richard LeCounte III meets with the media live: https://t.co/yg4PN6qm2t — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 1, 2021