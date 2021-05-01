Machine Gun Kelly banner flies over Cleveland ahead of NFL Draft performance

Machine Gun Kelly announces the Cleveland Browns pick during the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 2021 NFL Draft is set to end with a bang!

Cleveland musician Machine Gun Kelly will take the stage in downtown Saturday after the last pick is made; he’s closing out the draft with a concert. A fireworks celebration will follow.

MGK is expected to perform some of his iconic hits as well as songs from his latest album, “Tickets to My Downfall.”

MGK’s performance will be streamed live online.

Earlier Saturday, LiveNation had a plane pull a banner over the Draft to promote MGK’s December 18 concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

MGK banner flown over 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland (WJW Photo)

LiveNation says tickets for the winter show previously went on sale and sold out immediately.

