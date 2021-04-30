Live blog: Second round of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

The Isley Brothers announce the selection for the Miami Dolphins during the 2nd round of the NFL football draft, Friday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The second round of the 2021 NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. Friday, immediately followed by the third round.

Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns selected Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II. In the second round, they have the 59th overall pick. In the third round, they have the 89th and the 91st.

The 2021 NFL Draft continues from downtown Cleveland at noon on Saturday with Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Follow along for updates:

7:55 p.m. update:

The Bears pick Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, the Falcons select UCF safety Richie Grant and the Lions take Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike.

7:40 p.m. update:

The Jets select Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore, the Broncos select North Carolina running bank Javonte Williams, the Dolphins select Oregon safety Jevon Holland, the Eagles select Alabama center Landon Dickerson and the Patriots select Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

New England has used both selections on Alabama players with Barmore and quarterback Mac Jones.

7:20 p.m. update:

With the first pick of the second round and the 33rd overall, the Jaguars pick Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.

7:10 update:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks onto the main stage to the boos from fans. He’s joined by several Pro Football Hall of Famers, including Franco Harris and Joe Delamielleure, and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC.

It’s Happy Friday at the NFL Draft with HoFers. Anthony Munoz Will Shields Franco Harris Joe Delamielleure ⁦@AnthonyMunozHOF⁩ ⁦@Wshields68⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ghmb2BTtCx — john randle (@johnnyrandle93) April 30, 2021