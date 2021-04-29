Live blog: Three quarterbacks in a row

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Jacksonville Jaguars selection of Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft kicked off at 8 p.m. Thursday from downtown Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns pick at No. 26, barring any trades.

Follow along for updates.

8:49 p.m. update:

The Atlanta Falcons are the first to not take a quarterback. They go with the best athlete in the draft: Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

8:42 p.m. update:

We all knew the 49ers were taking a quarterback. They select North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

8:33 p.m. update:

The New York Jets select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the first round of the 2021 NFL football draft on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Dermer-Pool/Getty Images)

8:25 p.m. update:

With the first overall pick in the draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It’s former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer’s first draft as an NFL head coach.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the Jacksonville Jaguars selection of Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

8:10 p.m. update:

Commissioner Roger Goodell is greeted by the usual boos of fans to start the draft. He encourages them, saying, “I didn’t come out of my basement for nothing.”

He’s joined on stage by Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, former quarterback Bernie Kosar and future hall of famer Joe Thomas, who leads the crowd in, “Here we go Brownies!”