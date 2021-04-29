Live blog: Three quarterbacks in a row

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft kicked off at 8 p.m. Thursday from downtown Cleveland.
The Cleveland Browns pick at No. 26, barring any trades.
Follow along for updates.
8:49 p.m. update:
The Atlanta Falcons are the first to not take a quarterback. They go with the best athlete in the draft: Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.
8:42 p.m. update:
We all knew the 49ers were taking a quarterback. They select North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.
8:33 p.m. update:
The New York Jets select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.
8:25 p.m. update:
With the first overall pick in the draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. It’s former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer’s first draft as an NFL head coach.
8:10 p.m. update:
Commissioner Roger Goodell is greeted by the usual boos of fans to start the draft. He encourages them, saying, “I didn’t come out of my basement for nothing.”
He’s joined on stage by Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, former quarterback Bernie Kosar and future hall of famer Joe Thomas, who leads the crowd in, “Here we go Brownies!”