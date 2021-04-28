Final preparations for NFL Draft one day away

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – With the NFL Draft just a day away, final preparations were underway in downtown Cleveland.

As fan excitement built, crews were on the clock to get everything in place by the time the draft gets underway.

Volunteer ambassadors including Jeff Votypka, of Westlake, were stationed throughout downtown to welcome guests and offer guides to help them navigate the area.

“They asked for volunteers, and it sounded like a lot of fun,” Votypka said. “A once in a lifetime experience. We don’t know when it’s going to come back to Cleveland.”

Among the visitors were Allen Enyart and his son, Darien, from Tampa. This was the loyal Browns fan’s first trip to Cleveland – which includes a tour of FirstEnergy Stadium Wednesday.

“We came for the draft. We saw the draft was going to happen and said we’re gonna go!” Enyart said.

Northeast Ohioans also visited downtown to catch a glimpse of the main draft stage.

“I just think it’s super exciting. It’s very good for Cleveland,” said Maritza Rodriguez. “We’re very good hosts as you saw during the RNC, and I think we’ll be good hosts for this as well.”

Chris Aune, of Eastlake, is among the vaccinated Browns fans who received tickets to watch the draft up close on Friday.

“I’ve watched the NFL drafts for many years on TV. I want to really experience it firsthand,” Aune said.

Parking restrictions and road closures near the draft site take effect at 9 p.m. Wednesday and will remain in place until 6:30 a.m. Sunday.