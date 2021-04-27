Cleveland hotel rooms in high demand during NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There is a high demand for hotel rooms in Cleveland, thanks to the NFL Draft.

As a result, rates for rooms booked between Wednesday and Saturday have quickly risen like on Expedia where prices are running from the upper $200s to more than $500 a night.

The Hilton downtown and a number of other hotels are booked and rooms are only available if someone else cancels.

“The NFL has a lot of dignitaries, a lot of executives, obviously the talent and legends that are coming,” said Hilton Hotel General Manager, Teri Agosta. “And then we do have some local traffic that’s coming in, so it’s very high demand.”

Fox 8 is told there is also increased demand for hotel rooms outside of downtown and in surrounding cities.