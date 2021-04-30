Cleveland Browns select wide receiver Anthony Schwartz

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (1) runs pass drills during warmups prior to the start of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. Auburn won 24-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns selected Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft late Friday night.

He’s not polished, but he’s fast. As in world-class sprinter fast. That adds a different dimension to the Browns wide receiving corps. Schwartz had 54 receptions in 10 games last season.

“His ability to stretch the field. That’s something we felt was a dimension, especially with Odell’s injury, that wasn’t as strong,” said Browns GM Andrew Berry.

With Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, Schwartz said he thinks the Browns can have a very explosive offense. He’s looking to score every time he gets the ball.

“The most dangerous is throwing it deep. Because I’m coming down with it,” the speedster said. “Touchdown play.”

The selection was announced by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who led the crowd is “Here we go Brownies!”

The Browns selected Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II in the first round and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round.

The NFL Draft continues at noon on Saturday.