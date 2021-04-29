Cleveland Browns select cornerback Greg Newsome II

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns selected cornerback Greg Newsome II with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night in their hometown.

He was a three-star recruit out of high school and started in four games as a true freshman at Northwestern.

Newsome played in six games during the short 2020 season, and logged 12 tackles, one pick and 10 pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a completion rate of just 31.6 percent last season.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he was impressed with Newsome’s intelligence.

“He is pretty laid back off the field. Very respectful. And when’s he’s on the field, he flips a switch. Very, very confident. Highly competitive,” Berry said.

The Browns added lots of defensive pieces during free agency. They signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, linebacker Anthony Walker, defensive end Takk McKinley and cornerback Troy Hill.

“We’re added some players and it’s going to be a great competition on the roster, but what that means for the fall, we’ve got a lot of work to do before we get there,” said Kevin Stefanski, head coach.

Newsome is 6 feet tall and 192 pounds. He suffered a groin injury in the Big Ten Championship game.

Browns picks:

First round: 26th overall

Second round: 59th overall

Third round: 89th overall and 91st overall (from the Saints)

Fourth round: 110th overall (from the Eagles) and 132nd overall

Fifth round: 169th overall (from the Rams)

Sixth round: 211th overall

Seventh round: 257th overall (from the Bills)