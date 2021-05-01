Cleveland Browns go defensive in 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The NFL Draft was once known as the Cleveland Browns Super Bowl, now it was about adding the pieces needed to make a run to the Super Bowl. The Browns added eight players during draft weekend and it was no surprise the team went mostly defensive with this year’s draft.

“We are excited because we stayed true to the process, but we have to let this thing play out,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski. “We will see over the course of years how we did. Certainly, Andrew was outstanding setting the board, conducting these meetings and then staying true to the board over these rounds.”

On Saturday, the team started the day by adding some depth at the offensive line snagging James Hudson the offensive tackle out of the University of Cincinnati.

The Browns were in need of some depth at the defensive line, so General Manager Andrew Berry addressed that by grabbing Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.



Berry continued to add some depth to the defense, drafting inside linebacker Tony Fields II from West Virginia and he later added safety Richard LeCounte from Georgia.

Nobody is happier tonight than Browns Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods who has plenty of talent to build his defensive scheme around.

“We really went into it to find players who fit their roles within our offensive and defensive systems,” said Berry. “Certainly, versatility is an added bonus, but really, we went with prospects that we thought were No. 1 very talented and No. 2 had the physical and mental characteristics to execute their responsibilities within our offensive and defensive schemes.”