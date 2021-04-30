Cleveland Browns draft pick Greg Newsome II excited to get to work

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The newest member of the Cleveland Browns Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II is ready to get to work.

The 26th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft spoke with members of the media Friday evening.

“I always knew that the Dawg Pound was it and just the support from fans is amazing,” Newsome said. “I wish I could play a game right now and have all the fans there… I’m so ready to give it my all for these fans.”

He hasn’t met any of his teammates personally, but said many have reached out. He said he looking forward to training camp, where he will be working against Browns wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

“Iron sharpens iron,” he said. “Those are two guys who are at the top of their game… Just going to go hard at practice and that’s going to make me better.”

It was a long wait for Newsome Thursday night. He was sitting at home surrounded by family when the phone rang. He tried to quiet the room, which erupted when he hung up and told them his new home.

“My eyes got wide, like, ‘Oh snap, I’m about to get picked,” Newsome said. “As soon as I saw it was Cleveland, I knew this is where I’m meant to be.”

Newsome is a confident, competitive player, who impressed Browns general manager Andrew Berry with his intelligence.

“He was one of the guys we targeted throughout the draft process. I think he fits really our profile for the Cleveland Browns. Here’s a player who was a multi-year producer in a Power Five conference, great physical talent,” Berry said. “He fits the smart, tough, accountable profile that we want out of our players.”

He joins a retooled Browns defense, which added to the secondary in free agency with cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson.