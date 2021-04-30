Cleveland Browns draft linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns selected linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.

Pull up any scouting report on Owusu-Koramoah and you’ll see these words repeated: explosive, fast and physical.

“I love tackling. Tackling that’s what makes the money… Tackling’s something I love to do. I like tackling,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “That’s what the game is about and that’s what I’m here for.”

He became a starter with Notre Dame his junior year and racked up a lengthy list of awards. In those two seasons, he forced five fumbles and recovered four. His body type, at 6 foot 2 and 221 pounds, puts him between a linebacker and safety.

Owusu-Koramoah said he was picturing himself in the Browns defensive scheme while watching games last year. It’s a scheme Browns CSO Paul DePodesta thinks is a good fit for JOK.

“People run different schemes and I think our scheme is perfect for him,” DePodesta said. “I don’t think people dispute what he can do on the field.”

The Browns executive would not elaborate on why he thought the linebacker fell to the second round.

The Browns traded up from the 59th to the 52nd pick. They sent the 59th overall and the 89th overall to the Panthers, and got the 52nd and 113rd.

On Thursday, the Browns picked Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with the 26th overall selection in the draft.