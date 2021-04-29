Chicago Bears select Ohio State’s Justin Fields with 11th overall pick

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Chicago Bears selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night in Cleveland.

He becomes the fourth quarterback drafted in the opening round behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance.

The 22-year-old former Buckeye was one of the top-ranked QBs in this year’s draft class, though his stock appeared to be in constant flux. He’s likely the only OSU player to be selected in the opening round.

Fields transferred from Georgia to OSU after one season and led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten Championships. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019.

Last week, Fields confirmed to NFL teams that he’s managing epilepsy. He was diagnosed as a child and has seen his symptoms decrease over time.