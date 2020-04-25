Browns select LSU safety Grant Delpit 44th overall after trade with Colts

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have filled two big needs so far with their two first picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. After trading out of the 41st spot with the Indianapolis Colts and moving back to the 44th spot, the Browns selected Grant Delpit, a safety from LSU.

Delpit was a first-team All-American and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He had eight interceptions and 24 passes defended over his three seasons in Baton Rouge. Delpit battled a high-ankle sprain for part of his junior year, but when healthy was a playmaker for the Tigers, including in the National Championship game against Clemson.

The Browns traded back three spots in the second round, and acquired a fifth round pick, the team did not have a fifth round pick before making the deal with the Colts.

The Browns have two picks coming up in the third round, the 74th pick and the 97th overall pick.

