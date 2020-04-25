Browns impressed by work ethic, sure hands of Harrison Bryant

Harrison Bryant #40 of the Florida Atlantic Owls runs after the catch for a touchdown against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the first half at FAU Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns added a tight end during the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Harrison Bryant comes to Cleveland from Florida Atlantic, and joins newly-acquired Austin Hooper and 2017 first-round pick David Njoku.

“I am obviously extremely excited to join this group of tight ends and two really, really, really good tight ends. I have watched a lot of tape on Hooper, as well as Njoku. To come in and join this group and just be able to do whatever I can to help produce and make the tight end room successful, I’m ready to do,” Bryant said on Saturday.

Bryant is familiar with how head coach Kevin Stefanski uses tight ends.

“Just coming into that situation with some other great tight ends and being able to be in two or three two tight end sets with them, it is going to be a really cool situation and just ready to go to work,” Bryant said.

The Browns were impressed by his performance at the Senior Bowl and the combine. His pass-catching ability and work ethic stood out.

“He is high character, blue collar and has a really strong work ethic. He is not going to say much, but you will feel his work on the field. He is just going to be a great addition from that piece, as well, just to add a lot of professionalism early on coming into the building. We are really excited about that piece of it as well,” said Glenn Cook, Browns assistant director of scouting.