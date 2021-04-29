NFL Draft 2021: Bernie Kosar optimistic about Browns future

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland will be the center of the football universe Thursday as Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m.

Browns legend Bernie Kosar said he’ll be there at the main stage as Cleveland makes its selection and he’s optimistic about the team’s future.

“I think it’s really the first time in a century that whether we have a good draft or not, we’re going to come out of this draft as a competitive, championship-type team,” Kosar said.

The Northeast Ohio native and former Browns quarterback is also excited to see Cleveland in the spotlight.

“For us to be in Cleveland, the centerpiece of it again, in the football capital of America, just really honored and blessed,” he said.