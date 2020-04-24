Back-to-back Buckeyes: Chase Young and Jeff Okudah go second and third in NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Two Ohio State Buckeyes went within the first three picks of the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday night.

The Washington Redskins selected defensive end Chase Young with the second overall pick, immediately followed by the Detroit Lions taking cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Young, a Heisman Trophy finalist and reigning Big Ten defensive player of the year, will join fellow former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins in Washington. The quarterback was drafted 15th overall in last year’s draft.

Okudah is a likely Day 1 starter for the Lions with the capability to be up Pro Bowl numbers as a rookie.

We’ll have to wait and see where running back J.K. Dobbins, cornerback Damon Arnette, linebacker Malik Harrison and other Buckeyes end up.

