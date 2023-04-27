KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off from Kansas City on Thursday with the first round starting at 7 p.m.
Hundreds of NFL prospects are hoping to hear their name called, and 17 were invited to the draft, ready to walk across the stage and shake hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
But in the end, only 259 prospects will be selected over the three-day NFL Draft this year.
Thursday night will only feature Round 1 of the draft where each team has 10 minutes to make their selection.
The order teams make selections is based on the reverse order they finish in the league the previous season. Many teams have already made trades with other organizations to move up or down in the draft order.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers have the first overall pick after trading with the Chicago Bears. They’re widely speculated to take a quarterback.
But as NFL fans have seen over the years, anything can happen during the NFL Draft.
Here’s the draft order for the NFL Draft Round 1. FOX4 will update this story as trades and picks are made Thursday night.
1) Carolina Panthers
2) Houston Texans
3) Arizona Cardinals
4) Indianapolis Colts
5) Seattle Seahawks
6) Detroit Lions
7) Las Vegas Raiders
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears
10) Philadelphia Eagles
11) Tennessee Titans
12) Houston Texans
13) Green Bay Packers
14) New England Patriots
15) New York Jets
16) Washington Commanders
17) Pittsburgh Steelers
18) Detroit Lions
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Seattle Seahawks
21) Los Angeles Chargers
22) Baltimore Ravens
23) Minnesota Vikings
24) Jacksonville Jaguars
25) New York Giants
26) Dallas Cowboys
27) Buffalo Bills
28) Cincinnati Bengals
29) New Orleans Saints
30) Philadelphia Eagles
31) Kansas City Chiefs
Note: In 2023, the first round will only have 31 selections because the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick for tampering.