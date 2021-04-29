2021 NFL Draft: What will the Browns do with the 26th overall pick?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns have the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That makes narrowing down who the team will select in the first round a lot trickier than in year’s past when the picks were higher and the needs were greater.

After finishing 11-5 and getting their first playoff win since Jan. 1, 1995, it appears the Browns have finally found their franchise quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Last week, they exercised the fifth-year option on Baker, keeping him here through at least 2022.

The Browns have an excellent running back tandem in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and a dynamic wide receiving corps featuring Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. The offensive line is solid and they’ve got options at tight end.

The Browns were busy in free agency with their sights set on defense. They signed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, linebacker Anthony Walker, defensive end Takk McKinley and cornerback Troy Hill.

Analysts still have Cleveland targeting a defensive player in the draft. Adding some depth to the secondary seems like the best bet for the Browns.

Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft starts Thursday at 8 p.m. from downtown Cleveland. Rounds 2 and 3 continue Friday at 7 p.m.

Browns picks:

First round: 26th overall

Second round: 59th overall

Third round: 89th overall and 91st overall (from the Saints)

Fourth round: 110th overall (from the Eagles) and 132nd overall

Fifth round: 169th overall (from the Rams)

Sixth round: 211th overall

Seventh round: 257th overall (from the Bills