NFL Draft: What Browns GM and head coach have to say about the new players

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This weekend was all about filling needs for the Cleveland Browns and priority number one was finding a left tackle.

The team was quick to address that on Thursday, drafting Jedrick Wills from Alabama, the Browns are confident he can make the move from right tackle to left.

“From our perspective with Jedrick, the reason why he was playing on the right side with Alabama is because they had a very successful left-handed quarterback,” said General Manager Andrew Berry.

Day two was all about the defense. The Browns started their day by drafting safety Grant Delpit from LSU and his teammate linebacker Jacob Phillips. They also added defensive tackle Jordan Elliott from Missouri. Delpit may have put a little target on the Browns secondary heading into the 2020 season.

“I think that we are going to have the best secondary in the NFL with Greedy, Denzel (Ward),” Delpit said. “I am coming in with that mentality and win as a team and a defense.”

On Day three, the Browns shifted their focus to the offense and drafted the nation’s top tight-end in Harrison Bryant out of Florida Atlantic. You can never have enough tight ends in Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

“This isn’t any indication on Njoku’s future, (TE) Stephen (Carlson) or anyone else. I think you just continue to try to add good players in the right spot, add competition and see how it works out,” said Assistant Director of Scouting Glenn Cook.

The Browns then added a versatile offensive lineman in Nick Harris out of Washington, he made 42 starts in college, 18 at the guard position, 24 at center.

“I think for Nick, center is probably going to be where he starts, I would imagine, and really where he shined at Washington, but he has played at multiple spots,” said Browns Scout Adam Al-Khayyal.

The Browns drafted seven players this weekend, four of them on the offensive side of the football. Some are calling the Browns the ‘LSU of the North’ now with five players on their roster hailing from the Baton Rouge campus.

“I think we got better on both sides of the ball, and I think we added some guys that we are looking forward to developing. I do not think any of the guys we added are finished products,” said Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns also made a couple of trades this weekend, including one that netted an additional third round pick in next year’s NFL Draft, which will be held here in Cleveland.

