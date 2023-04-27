***Video above: FirstEnergy Stadium renamed Cleveland Browns Stadium***

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns will be sitting around when the NFL Draft officially begins on Thursday.

The Browns do not have any picks in the first or second round this year, unless they make a draft day trade to move up.

Cleveland used the first and second round picks this year in acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans last year and New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore this offseason.

The Jets, by the way, used that second round pick as part of their trade with the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Browns will have eight picks in this year’s upcoming draft, their first pick will not come until Friday in Round 3, the 74th overall pick.

Here’s the Browns’ draft order:

Round 3 – No. 74 overall

Round 3 – No. 98 overall

Round 4 – No. 111 overall

Round 4 – No. 126 overall

Round 5 – No. 140 overall

Round 5 – No. 142 overall

Round 6 – No. 190 overall

Round 7 – No. 229 overall

Here are the Browns position of needs heading into the draft:

Defensive Line

Linebacker

Safety

Wide Receiver

The first round of the 88th Annual NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. from Kansas City, home of the Super Bowl Champions.