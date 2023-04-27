***Video above: FirstEnergy Stadium renamed Cleveland Browns Stadium***
BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns will be sitting around when the NFL Draft officially begins on Thursday.
The Browns do not have any picks in the first or second round this year, unless they make a draft day trade to move up.
Cleveland used the first and second round picks this year in acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans last year and New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore this offseason.
The Jets, by the way, used that second round pick as part of their trade with the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Browns will have eight picks in this year’s upcoming draft, their first pick will not come until Friday in Round 3, the 74th overall pick.
Here’s the Browns’ draft order:
- Round 3 – No. 74 overall
- Round 3 – No. 98 overall
- Round 4 – No. 111 overall
- Round 4 – No. 126 overall
- Round 5 – No. 140 overall
- Round 5 – No. 142 overall
- Round 6 – No. 190 overall
- Round 7 – No. 229 overall
Here are the Browns position of needs heading into the draft:
- Defensive Line
- Linebacker
- Safety
- Wide Receiver
The first round of the 88th Annual NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. from Kansas City, home of the Super Bowl Champions.