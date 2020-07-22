CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NFL Players Association told players there will be no preseason games in 2020 during a call Tuesday night. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The NFL and the union reached a general agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-outs during the coronavirus pandemic, Pelissero also reported. Training camp rosters will be cut from 90 to 80 players.
The news comes following a social media campaign over the weekend by football’s biggest stars, urging the NFL to take more precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep their families safe. Among them were NFLPA President and Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, as well as teammates Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr.
The Browns were scheduled to play the Chicago Bears on Aug. 15, the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 22, the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 30 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 3. Now, their first game will be in Baltimore on Sept. 13 to kick off the regular season.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- NFL cancels preseason, reduces training camp rosters: reports
- Three simple acts can stop Covid-19 outbreaks, study finds
- Medina Meadows nursing home throws car parade for residents
- Mask mandates inconsistent across southern states
- 44 new cases of coronavirus in Cleveland, no additional deaths