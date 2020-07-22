NFL cancels preseason, reduces training camp rosters: reports

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NFL Players Association told players there will be no preseason games in 2020 during a call Tuesday night. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The NFL and the union reached a general agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-outs during the coronavirus pandemic, Pelissero also reported. Training camp rosters will be cut from 90 to 80 players.

Updates from NFLPA call with players tonight:



– No preseason games in 2020

– Union still pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp

– Roster sizes expected to be 80 to start camp

– General agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-out

– General agreement on stipend if games lost — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 21, 2020

The news comes following a social media campaign over the weekend by football’s biggest stars, urging the NFL to take more precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep their families safe. Among them were NFLPA President and Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, as well as teammates Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr.

What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible. The NFL needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts' recommendations #wewanttoplay — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) July 19, 2020

Crazy to see how the NFL is not following the recommendations of its own experts regarding health and safety for Us as players! As of today questions have not been answered and we want to play football. Y’all want to watch football this year?#WeWantToPlay — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 19, 2020

If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. #WeWantToPlay — Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) July 19, 2020

The Browns were scheduled to play the Chicago Bears on Aug. 15, the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 22, the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 30 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 3. Now, their first game will be in Baltimore on Sept. 13 to kick off the regular season.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: