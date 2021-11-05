Next man up: Browns wide receivers prepare for Bengals after OBJ released

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 after a touchdown reception at the end of the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns released Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday as they prepare to face the 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals.

OBJ had 17 receptions for 232 yards in six games this season after recovering from knee surgery.

The Browns have a “next man up” mentality. We saw it all season long in 2020, and it emerged again as backup quarterback Case Keenum and third-string running back D’Ernest Johnson led Cleveland to a Thursday night win over Denver.

So without Beckham on the roster, let’s take a closer look at the rest of Cleveland’s wide receiving corps.

Jarvis Landry

Five-time Pro Bowler. Baker Mayfield’s favorite target. Team leader.

Yes, he’s OBJ’s best friend and the two go way back. But Landry is a total pro and knows he has a job to do on Sunday.

He was placed on the injured reserve with a knee issue on Sept. 21 and was injured again during the Oct. 21 game against Denver. Landry fumbled in the loss to the Steelers. It’s only his eighth fumble in his career. He’s had 16 receptions for 182 yards in four games this season.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on August 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Donovan Peoples-Jones

It’s logical that the No. 3 wide receiver on the depth chart slides up to the second spot in OBJ’s absence.

Peoples-Jones, the second-year wideout from Michigan, impressed coaches, teammates and reporters during this summer’s training camp.

Peoples-Jones only had 14 catches as a rookie, but he scored a late touchdown to beat Cincinnati and made an impact when called upon. He already has 13 receptions for two TDs this year over just six games. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field at the end of the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Rashard Higgins

It feels like people forgot about Hollywood. He had great seasons in 2018 and 2020. Maybe it’s time to roll out the red carpet again.

Higgins has 14 catches for 168 yards with one touchdown this year.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins #82 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates the Browns win over the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Anthony Schwartz

This rookie’s role has mostly been as a kick returner. Schwartz had a few miscues and needs to finish his assignments, but don’t count him out. He’s fast. Nicknamed “The Flash” fast. Youth world record holder fast. Plans to compete at the Olympics before picking football fast. Other teams do not want to see this man in an open space.

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns tries to get around Ronald Darby #21 of the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)