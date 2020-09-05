New Ohio spectator variance allows for up to 6,000 Browns fans at two home games

COLUMBUS (WJW) — We now know what some Cleveland Browns games will look like this year … at least from a fan’s standpoint. Today, Gov. Mike DeWine issued a spectator variance for a handful of upcoming NFL games set to be played in Ohio.

DeWine said that up to 6,000 fans will be allowed to cheer on their favorite Ohio teams at two home games (two for the Bengals, two for the Browns), but that only 1,500 fans will be allowed on each side of the stadium per game.

Fans must stay in compliance with social distancing guidelines while in attendance, and that includes wearing a mask at all times.

“This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely,” DeWine said in a statement. “These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks.”

Games that are affected as of now include:

Sept. 17: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Sept. 27: Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns

Oct. 4: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Oct. 25: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: