[In the player above, watch FOX 8 News coverage of FirstEnergy Stadium signage coming down.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After weeks of fan voting, the Cleveland Browns‘ new dog logo has been chosen.

Fans in April started submitting their own logo designs and ideas for consideration on social media and on the Browns website.

Fans then voted on their favorites, narrowing down a total of nearly 300 entries to their top 10 favorites. Voting for the winner closed earlier this month.

Below is the winning design, which will be “prominently displayed” in future merchandise, reads a Monday news release from the team.

The logo was created by Houston Mark, a designer who “sought to create a logo that displayed the intensity and passion of the fanbase while including several symbols that highlight the history of both the franchise and Cleveland,” reads the news release.

It’s based on a bullmastiff, the dog breed chosen in a pre-contest poll as best representing the team.

“We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city,” said Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson. “Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented — and they made a great choice.”

There are several details hidden in the design:

Ohio can be seen in the top-left corner on the dog’s ear.

can be seen in the top-left corner on the dog’s ear. The dog’s nose is in the shape of a football .

. The dog’s tag is in the shape of Cleveland Municipal Stadium. The ‘C’ shape is an homage to the city and the area where the Dawg Pound originated, the east endzone , is highlighted.

, is highlighted. In the middle of the tag is a guitar pick , a nod to Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

, a nod to Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The eight spikes on the collar signify the Browns’ eight championship finishes.

on the collar signify the Browns’ eight championship finishes. The Hope Memorial Bridge , featuring the Cleveland Guardians of Traffic, is outlined on the dog’s jowls.

, featuring the Cleveland Guardians of Traffic, is outlined on the dog’s jowls. The shape of the maskless Pound Helmet worn by Dawg Pound fans can be seen in the top-right.

worn by Dawg Pound fans can be seen in the top-right. The helmet stripe seen on the classic Browns helmet is also on the center of the dog’s forehead.

“The thing I really wanted to focus on was the fans and the relationship they have with the team,” Mark said. “How can I make the Cleveland Browns fanbase the forefront of the design while also maintaining this aggressive, no-nonsense attitude?”

The new dawg logo will now be used as another logo for the franchise, alongside the helmet logo and Brownie the Elf.

“There were so many good logos that got submitted and made it far, so this a dream come true, and I can’t stress that enough,” said Mark. “To see my logo in an NFL stadium, on people’s shirts and people relate this logo to the Browns is the most incredible feeling.”