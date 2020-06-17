NCAA Council approves plan, six-week calendar starting 2020 college football season on time

(WJW) — The NCAA Division I Council has approved a four-phase plan proposed and six-week calendar that starts the 2020 college football season on time. The plan also aims to keep players safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The council announced Wednesday evening that they approved a model for football summer athletic activities and preseason practice.

“The Football Oversight Committee worked hard to create a model that balances the proper precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the need for an acclimatization period to safely return to play,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania, said in a press release. “The Council members believe approving this model is a positive step forward for the sport.”

Schools may conduct up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week from July 13-23, assuming their first contest is September 5. Schools may not have more than two hours of film review per week.

From July 24 through August 6, schools may conduct up to 20 hours of countable athletically related activities per week with no more than four hours per day. The following are permitted:

Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.

Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.

Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

Preseason camp will be allowed to start on its usual timeline of 29 days before each team’s first game.

More on college football, here.