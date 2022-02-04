NBA unveils court for All-Star Game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NBA revealed the court for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland Friday morning.

The unveil included an announcement of a NBA All-Star NFT art gallery in Cleveland.

The court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will honor the leagues 75th season with its faceted diamond pattern, and feature the wine and gold colors of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The first-ever, city-wide shoppable NBA All-Star NFT art gallery in Cleveland will showcase limited-edition digital collectables. The NBA said $100,000 of the proceeds will go towards the Funders Collaborative on COVID Recovery, which is a group of more than 50 organizations and nonprofits in the Cleveland area.

Fans will find the QR codes throughout downtown Cleveland, at locations like Tower City Center, The Arcade, The 9 and Gateway Plaza.

The designs include:

The NBA All-Star 1966 court from Cincinnati Gardens.

The NBA All-Star 1981 court from Richfield Coliseum, which marked the league’s 35th anniversary.

The NBA All-Star 1997 court from formerly Gund Arena, commemorating the league’s 50th anniversary.

The NBA All-Star 2022 court showcasing the league’s 75th anniversary, to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

An exclusive 75th anniversary court design inspired by the creative used throughout the season in celebration of the milestone.

NBA All-Star Game NFT court (Photo courtesy: NBA)

The NBA All-Star Game is Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.