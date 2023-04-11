CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s no secret just missing the NBA playoffs last year (along with acquiring Donovan Mitchell in the offseason) gave the Cleveland Cavaliers the needed ammunition to not only make the postseason this year, but also earn the home court advantage.

The team hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2018, and they did it all without Akron’s one and only LeBron James.

While game schedules are not finalized at this time, due to the ongoing play-in tournament, we do know the No. 4 Cavaliers are taking on the No. 5 New York Knicks at home Saturday for the start of a best of seven series.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro celebrates with teammates Cedi Osman and Donovan Mitchell, right, after making the game winning shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. The Cleveland Cavaliers won 115 – 109. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after making a three point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New York. The Cleveland Cavaliers won 115-109. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 08: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks with teammates after defeating the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena on March 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

As more information is learned, we’ll keep you updated, but here’s what we know so far.

Game 1 – Round 1 (Eastern Conference)

Played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6 p.m. Saturday, fans can expect free swag and the usual lineup of entertainment.

“The team is calling on fans to raise the roof on the FieldHouse — bring the energy, volume and passion that fuels their fire on the court,” the team said in a statement. “Get to your seats early, WEAR the t-shirts and wear OUT the rally towels that all fans in attendance will receive.”

Fan event

Fans of all ages are invited to Tower City in downtown Cleveland for a free tailgate party Saturday starting at 3 p.m. Expect face painting opportunities, live entertainment and prizes. For those with tickets to the game, the RTA walkway is going to be open into the FieldHouse.

How can I get tickets?

As it’s been five years since the Cavs made a playoff appearance, and there are no guarantees of how far they’ll go this time around, tickets aren’t exactly cheap (although it’s all relative). Find ticket information right here.

How can I watch if I’m not at the game?

Game 1 is being shown on ESPN and Bally Sports Ohio. Those who don’t have those channels should head to a friend’s watch party or a local sports bar or go home, you know your parents have cable.

Game 2 and beyond

Likely played next week on Monday or Tuesday, the team is set to take on the Knicks once again at home for Game 2. The series game format is 2-2-1-1-1. Should the Cavs make it through the first round, it’s a long road ahead. The 2023 NBA Finals are scheduled to start June 1.

Away game watch party

As Game 3 and 4 are taking place in New York, the Cavaliers are planning to host watch parties for fans in Cleveland, but details have not been released.

Find Cavaliers playoff updates right here.