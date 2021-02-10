NBA now says all teams, including Cuban’s Mavs, must play national anthem for games

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – DECEMBER 12: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during a game between Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on December 12, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

(WJW/AP) – The National Basketball Association now says that all teams must play the national anthem at games, after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he decided not to include the song this season.

“With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy,” NBA Chief Communications Officer Mike Bass said in a statement.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank had previously said in a statement to the Associated Press that Cuban’s decision was up to him and his team.

“Under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit,” Frank said.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Cuban has told the NBA he will comply. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the details had not been publicly disclosed.

“The Star Spangled Banner,” a staple sung before sporting events of all kinds, has become a time for many athletes to protest by taking a knee, bringing attention to racial injustices in the country.

The NBA rule book does not specifically say that the anthems must be played before games. The only rule regarding the songs says: “Players, coaches and trainers must stand and line up in a dignified posture along the foul lines during the playing of the American and/or Canadian national anthems.”