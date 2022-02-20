NBA fans take in the ‘awesome’ All-Star Game spectacle in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The city of Cleveland has been celebrating all week but with the NBA All-Star Game finally hitting Sunday night, Clevelanders were taking it in.

“Last minute we decided to get tickets because I didn’t want to miss it honestly,” said Clevelander Paul Alex. “It’s something I wanted to be here for and tell people I got to go is pretty awesome.”

Clevelander Jordyn Feldman agreed. “I’m just trying to have a fun time with my dad and brother.”

The game aired in more than 215 countries and territories all around the world, putting Cleveland really in the spotlight. Then there are all the fans who traveled from far and wide to watch the game live inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“I came to see the All-Star Game from New York,” said Kam Sadeghi. “I’m here supporting our players and came down for a good time.”

Tasha Williams came in from Washington D.C.

“This is very cool,” Williams said. “I’m very proud of Cleveland for making it a safe and fun place.”

And everyone has their favorites to watch.

“I like Jarrett Allena and Darius Garland,” said Clevelander Ryan Tompkins.

“I’m excited to see LeBron since he’s back” said Paul Alex. “I’m excited to see Giannis and of course the boys from the Cavs.”

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are both on Team LeBron. FOX 8 spoke with Garland earlier this weekend who said that being in this game at the young age of 22 is a dream and he’s so happy that it’s right in here in Cleveland.

“Super cool just having my family here and the organization here to support me,” said Garland. “Friends and teammates are here so it’s super cool to have them around.”

Garland has advice for all the little Clevelanders in the crowd and at home who want to be in the NBA All-Star Game one day.

“Just keep believing in yourself,” said Garland. “Anything you do put your mind to it, you can do it.”