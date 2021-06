The Cleveland Cavaliers huddle before the start of their home game against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lauren Bacho/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers got the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft during the lottery Tuesday night.

The Cavs had an 11.5 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick and 45.1 percent chance of getting a top four. They finished the season with a 22-50 record, tied for fourth-worst in the league.

The top 4 picks of the 2021 #NBADraftLottery Presented by State Farm. pic.twitter.com/YDUWROPZ0L — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2021

The first overall pick went to the Pistons. The Houston Rockets will select second.

The NBA Draft is July 29.