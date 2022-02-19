NBA All-Star Weekend continues with skills, dunk contests

CLEVELAND (WJW)– NBA All-Star 2022 continues in Cleveland with one of basketball’s most exiting nights.
All-Star Saturday Night features the skills challenge, the 3-point contest and the slam duck contest. It starts at 8 p.m. from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Skills challenge
It’s a new format this year. The three teams of three will participate in a four-round competition, which tests shooting, passing and dribbling. The two teams with the most points after three rounds will move to the final to determine a winner.
Participants:
Team Rooks:
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Team Cavs:
- Jarrett Allen
- Darius Garland
- Evan Mobley
Team Antetokounmpos:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
3-point contest
It’s two rounds of timed shooting. Each competitor will have 70 seconds to shoot as many of the 27 balls as he can with a max score of 40. The three players with the highest scores will go to the final round. This year, it features a zone for special deep shots worth extra points.
Participants:
- CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
- Zack LaVine, Chicago Bulls
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
- Luke Kennard, LA Clippers
- Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets
Slam dunk
Each player gets two dunks in the first round. The two with the highest combined scores move on to the last round for a chance to be crowed the champion.
Participants:
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
- Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors
- Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
All-Star Saturday airs at 8 p.m. on TNT. It’s all leading up to the 71st NBA All-Star Game Sunday at 8 p.m.