NBA All-Star Weekend continues with skills, dunk contests

Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

CLEVELAND (WJW)– NBA All-Star 2022 continues in Cleveland with one of basketball’s most exiting nights.

All-Star Saturday Night features the skills challenge, the 3-point contest and the slam duck contest. It starts at 8 p.m. from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Skills challenge

It’s a new format this year. The three teams of three will participate in a four-round competition, which tests shooting, passing and dribbling. The two teams with the most points after three rounds will move to the final to determine a winner.

Participants:

Team Rooks:

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Cavs:

Jarrett Allen

Darius Garland

Evan Mobley

Team Antetokounmpos:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

3-point contest

It’s two rounds of timed shooting. Each competitor will have 70 seconds to shoot as many of the 27 balls as he can with a max score of 40. The three players with the highest scores will go to the final round. This year, it features a zone for special deep shots worth extra points.

Participants:

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Zack LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Luke Kennard, LA Clippers

Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

Slam dunk

Each player gets two dunks in the first round. The two with the highest combined scores move on to the last round for a chance to be crowed the champion.

Participants:

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

All-Star Saturday airs at 8 p.m. on TNT. It’s all leading up to the 71st NBA All-Star Game Sunday at 8 p.m.