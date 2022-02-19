NBA All-Star Weekend continues with skills, dunk contests

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets dunks the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on December 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– NBA All-Star 2022 continues in Cleveland with one of basketball’s most exiting nights.

All-Star Saturday Night features the skills challenge, the 3-point contest and the slam duck contest. It starts at 8 p.m. from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Skills challenge

It’s a new format this year. The three teams of three will participate in a four-round competition, which tests shooting, passing and dribbling. The two teams with the most points after three rounds will move to the final to determine a winner.

Participants:

Team Rooks:

  • Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
  • Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
  • Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Cavs:

  • Jarrett Allen
  • Darius Garland
  • Evan Mobley

Team Antetokounmpos:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

3-point contest

It’s two rounds of timed shooting. Each competitor will have 70 seconds to shoot as many of the 27 balls as he can with a max score of 40. The three players with the highest scores will go to the final round. This year, it features a zone for special deep shots worth extra points.

Participants:

  • CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
  • Zack LaVine, Chicago Bulls
  • Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
  • Luke Kennard, LA Clippers
  • Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

Slam dunk

Each player gets two dunks in the first round. The two with the highest combined scores move on to the last round for a chance to be crowed the champion.

Participants:

  • Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
  • Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors
  • Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
  • Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

All-Star Saturday airs at 8 p.m. on TNT. It’s all leading up to the 71st NBA All-Star Game Sunday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral