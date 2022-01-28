NBA All-Star 2022 schedule of events

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Cleveland is less than a month away from hosting another big event: NBA All-Star 2022.

It’s a weekend of fan experiences and contests, all leading up to the league’s top talent taking the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Last year, most of the All-Star Weekend festivities were canceled or condensed because of COVID-19. So 2022 marks the return of the three-day format.

Friday, Feb. 18

NBA Crossover

Noon to 8 p.m.

Public Auditorium

The three-day interactive fan event showcases the NBA and pop culture with art, music, fashion and technology. A single-day pass is $30 and a weekend pass is $75.

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

6:30 p.m.

Wolstein Center

The rosters hasn’t been announced yet. There was no celebrity game in 2021, but the 2020 rosters included musicians Chance the Rapper, Kane Brown, Common and Bad Bunny to give you an idea. Tickets are on sale now.

Clorox Rising Stars

8:30 p.m.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

It’s a new format this year. The event will feature four teams of seven competing in a mini tournament of three games. The pool of 28 players for Clorox Rising Stars will consist of 12 first-year NBA players, 12 second-year NBA players and four elite young players from NBA G League Ignite. Buy tickets now.

Saturday, Feb. 19

NBA All-Star Practice

10:30 a.m.

Wolstein Center

See the NBA’s biggest stars get ready for the game. The starters are announced on Jan. 27 and the reserves are announced on Feb. 3. Tickets start at $36.

NBA Crossover

Noon to 8 p.m.

Public Auditorium

The immersive event features NBA and WNBA play appearances and memorabilia.

NBA HBCU Classic

2 p.m.

Wolstein Center

Morgan State vs. Howard University. Tickets are general admission, and are $10 or $20.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

7:30 p.m.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Three big events in one night: Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN De 3-Point Contest and AT&T Slam Dunk. Check for tickets.

Sunday, Feb, 20

NBA Crossover

Noon to 8 p.m.

Public Auditorium

The final day of the interactive fan event.

NBA G League Next Game

2 p.m.

Wolstein Center

G League Ignite vs. Canton Charge. General admission is $17.

NBA All-Star Game

6:30 p.m.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The 71st NBA All-Star Game.