NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland fan guide

CLEVELAND (WJW)– We’re counting down the days until NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, a weekend showcasing the league’s top and upcoming talent with events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Wolstein Center.
Schedule:
Friday, Feb. 18
- NBA Crossover Noon to 8 p.m. Public Auditorium
- Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 6:30 p.m. Wolstein Center
- Clorox Rising Stars 8:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Saturday, Feb. 19
- NBA All-Star Practice 10:30 a.m. Wolstein Center
- NBA Crossover Noon to 8 p.m. Public Auditorium
- NBA HBCU Classic 2 p.m. Wolstein Center
- State Farm All-Star Saturday Night 7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sunday, Feb, 20
- NBA Crossover Noon to 8 p.m. Public Auditorium
- NBA G League Next Game 2 p.m. Wolstein Center
- NBA All-Star Game 6:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Other events:
- NBA Ice Buckets: Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Feb. 20 at Tower City.
- NBA All-Star NFT art gallery: QR codes on downtown Cleveland buildings.
- Tower City pop-ups: Dining and retail experiences Feb. 18 to Feb. 20.
Tickets:
Tickets for NBA All-Star 2022 festivities can be found online here.
Who’s playing?
The 10 All-Star starters are selected by a combination of voting: 50% fans, 25% current players and 25% media. The 30 NBA coaches select the 14 reserves, voting for two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position.
The top two vote getters, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, picked their teams.
Team LeBron
- LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks
- Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors
- DeMar DeRozan, of the Chicago Bulls
- Nikola Jokic, of the Denver Nuggets
- Luka Doncic, of the Dallas Mavericks
- Darius Garland, of the Cleveland Cavaliers
- Chris Paul, of the Phoenix Suns
- Jimmy Butler, of the Miami Heat
- Donovan Mitchell, of the Utah Jazz
- Fred VanVleet, of the Toronto Raptors
- James Harden, of the Philadelphia 76ers
Team Durant
- Kevin Durant, of the Brooklyn Nets (injured, will not play)
- Joel Embiid, of the Philadelphia 76ers
- Ja Morant, of the Memphis Grizzlies
- Jayson Tatum, of the Boston Celtics (replaces Durant in starting lineup)
- Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks
- Andrew Wiggins, of the Golden State Warriors
- Devin Booker, of the Phoenix Suns
- Karl-Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves
- Zach LaVine, of the Chicago Bulls
- Dejounte Murray, of the San Antonio Spurs (injury replacement for Draymond Green)
- Khris Middleton, of the Milwaukee Bucks
- LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets (injury replacement for Durant)
- Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz
What about the Cavs?
Guard Darius Garland is the sole representative of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft is averaging 19.8 points per game. It’s his first NBA All-Star appearance.
Rookie Evan Mobley and sophomore Isaac Okoro were selected to play in the Rising Stars mini tournament.