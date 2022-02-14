NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland fan guide

CLEVELAND (WJW)– We’re counting down the days until NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, a weekend showcasing the league’s top and upcoming talent with events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Wolstein Center.

Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 18

NBA Crossover Noon to 8 p.m. Public Auditorium

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 6:30 p.m. Wolstein Center

Clorox Rising Stars 8:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Saturday, Feb. 19

NBA All-Star Practice 10:30 a.m. Wolstein Center

NBA Crossover Noon to 8 p.m. Public Auditorium

NBA HBCU Classic 2 p.m. Wolstein Center

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night 7:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sunday, Feb, 20

NBA Crossover Noon to 8 p.m. Public Auditorium

NBA G League Next Game 2 p.m. Wolstein Center

NBA All-Star Game 6:30 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Other events:

NBA Ice Buckets : Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Feb. 20 at Tower City.

: Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Feb. 20 at Tower City. NBA All-Star NFT art gallery : QR codes on downtown Cleveland buildings.

: QR codes on downtown Cleveland buildings. Tower City pop-ups: Dining and retail experiences Feb. 18 to Feb. 20.

(Photo courtesy: Greater Cleveland Sports Commission)

Tickets:

Tickets for NBA All-Star 2022 festivities can be found online here.

Who’s playing?

The 10 All-Star starters are selected by a combination of voting: 50% fans, 25% current players and 25% media. The 30 NBA coaches select the 14 reserves, voting for two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position.

The top two vote getters, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, picked their teams.

Team LeBron

LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, of the Chicago Bulls

Nikola Jokic, of the Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic, of the Dallas Mavericks

Darius Garland, of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Chris Paul, of the Phoenix Suns

Jimmy Butler, of the Miami Heat

Donovan Mitchell, of the Utah Jazz

Fred VanVleet, of the Toronto Raptors

James Harden, of the Philadelphia 76ers

Team Durant

Kevin Durant, of the Brooklyn Nets (injured, will not play)

Joel Embiid, of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant, of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum, of the Boston Celtics (replaces Durant in starting lineup)

Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks

Andrew Wiggins, of the Golden State Warriors

Devin Booker, of the Phoenix Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Zach LaVine, of the Chicago Bulls

Dejounte Murray, of the San Antonio Spurs (injury replacement for Draymond Green)

Khris Middleton, of the Milwaukee Bucks

LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets (injury replacement for Durant)

Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz

What about the Cavs?

Guard Darius Garland is the sole representative of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft is averaging 19.8 points per game. It’s his first NBA All-Star appearance.

Rookie Evan Mobley and sophomore Isaac Okoro were selected to play in the Rising Stars mini tournament.

Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after their team defeats the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on November 5, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.