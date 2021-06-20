Naylor RBI single in 7th, Indians avoid sweep vs Pirates

Cleveland Indians’ Eddie Rosario scores from second on a single by Josh Naylor off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chasen Shreve during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Naylor foiled Pittsburgh’s strategy with an RBI single in the seventh inning, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Pirates 2-1.

Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep by the Pirates, who had lost 10 straight entering the series. The Indians have won seven of 10.

The lefty-swinging Naylor sent the first pitch he saw from left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve to right, driving in Eddie Rosario to break a 1-all tie.

The hit came after Pirates manager Derek Shelton pulled right-handed starter JT Brubaker with two out in the seventh.

Brubaker threw just 76 pitches, gave up three hits and tied his career-high with nine strikeouts.

