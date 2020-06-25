NASCAR releases photo of rope in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WJW)– NASCAR released a photo of the garage rope pull that was in Bubba Wallace‘s stall at Tallageda Superspeedway.

Members of Wallace’s crew found the rope in the stall assigned to the No. 43 car on Sunday, Richard Petty Motorsports said. The team alerted NASCAR, who informed Wallace of the discovery.

ESPN’s Marty Smith posted a photo of the rope on his Twitter account on Thursday, saying the image was provided by NASCAR.

NASCAR releases photo to the media of the garage pull rope formed as a noose from the Bubba Wallace garage Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

This image was provide by NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/Z4ZyBzpREF — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 25, 2020

NASCAR president Steve Phelps says NASCAR conducted a "thorough sweep of all 29 tracks where they race, and 1684 garage stalls, they found only 11 total ropes that had a pulldown rope tied in a knot, and just one noose: The one in Bubba Wallace garage." — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 25, 2020

NASCAR President Steve Phelps told reporters during a conference call the organization examined 29 race tracks and 1,684 stalls. They found 11 ropes tied in a knot and just one noose, Phelps said.

The FBI investigated the rope as a possible hate crime. Fifteen agents conducted interviews and reviewed video to determine the rope was there as early as October 2019. No charges were filed.

“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,” the FBI said in a statement.

“It was a noose,” Wallace said during an interview earlier this week. “Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn’t directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That’s what I’m saying.”

Wallace is the only Black driver on NASCAR’s top circuit. His opposition to the Confederate flag at NASCAR races prompted the league to take quick action, banning its presence from races.