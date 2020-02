DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WGHP/AP) — The NASCAR community took to social media Monday night to react to Ryan Newman’s horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Newman wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

Newman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after the crash.

Big prayers for Newman — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 18, 2020

Prayers are all any of us have at this moment…together, pray for @RyanJNewman and his family — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin just now, talking with us for SportsCenter: "The finish, the history, that's all great. One day it will all sink in. But right now all I'm thinking about is Ryan Newman." https://t.co/4BJL7b6Wuj — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) February 18, 2020

I don’t think I can properly put into context how violent the Ryan Newman crash was. Ambulance just left the track it appeared. #NASCAR #Daytona500 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 18, 2020

Please take a minute and pray for Ryan Newman. — Blake Koch (@BlakeKochRacing) February 18, 2020

Praying for @RyanJNewman right now. — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) February 18, 2020

Really hoping our friend @RyanJNewman is ok. Scary crash that you never want to see. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) February 18, 2020

Praying hard for @RyanJNewman. 🙏 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 18, 2020

Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.