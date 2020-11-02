Myles Garrett to get MRI; injuries plague Cleveland Browns’ best weapons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – “They did all the things you shouldn’t do in a game.”

The Cleveland Browns should have had the advantage when winter weather hit FirstEnergy stadium Sunday.

“You would think the Raiders was the home team,” said former Browns running back Greg Pruitt on FOX 8.

“They let the weather affect them more than it affected the Raiders.”

FirstEnergy was hit with fierce winds and graupel during Sunday’s game against Las Vegas.

“It was bad yesterday, but that ain’t the worst it can get, and these guys better learn how to play in that weather,” Pruitt said.

“You’re playing at home and it should be an advantage.”

Pruitt said the Browns defense was dominated in the line of scrimmage.

The Browns lost 16-6. They are 5-3 on the season heading into the Bye Week.

They need the time to heal.

DE Myles Garrett will get an MRI Monday for a knee injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski says it is unrelated to an ankle injury he dealt with earlier in the week.

“We’ve lost our best offensive weapon…hopefully not our best guy on defense,” Pruitt said Monday.

The Browns lost Odell Beckham Jr. to a torn ACL after last week’s game.

Running back Nick Chubb has been out for several weeks with an MCL injury.

Jarvis Landry has been playing with broken ribs.

Kareem Hunt has also been playing through rib injuries.

“Injuries have killed us,” Pruitt said.

The Browns will get a chance to rest. They host the Texans on November 15.