Myles Garrett calls incident with Mason Rudolph ‘bump in the road’

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Myles Garrett spoke with with members of the media Tuesday morning. The Cleveland Browns defensive end just signed a five-year extension, reportedly worth $125 million. That makes him the highest-paid defensive players in NFL history.

“Now it’s time to prove it. They have faith in my and now it’s time to prove that faith,” Garrett said about the new contract.

The 2018 Pro Bowler said his training program has largely remained the same during the coronavirus pandemic. He’s still lifting weights, has room to run and is meeting with teammates via Zoom. He said the best of Myles Garrett is yet to come.

“I don’t want to be the same player I was last year, I want to be better in all aspects,” Garrett said. “I want to ball out, win that award and take my team to the playoffs.”

As for the season-ending incident involving Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Garrett is not dwelling on the past. He was suspended indefinitely for hitting the QB in the head with a helmet in the final seconds of the Nov. 14 game.

“My life is much bigger than one moment. Me, the Browns and my teammates are going to look past that,” Garrett said. “It’ll just be a bump in the road.”

He said he holds no ill will towards Rudolph or Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. While he hasn’t spoken to either, he said he would be open to it.

Garrett, 24, told ESPN Rudolph called him a racial slur leading up to the on-field brawl. The Steelers QB called it a “bold-faced lie.”

