Myles Garrett pledges $5,000 per sack this season to clean water efforts

Defensive end Myles Garrett

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on August 25, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is pledging to donate $5,000 for every sack this season to the NFL Waterboys program.

Garrett was selected to captain the program, which has provided clean water to more than 380,000 people, when its founder two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long retired last year.

“There are over 785 million people worldwide that lack access to safe drinking water, and now what I do on the field can help decrease that number,” Garrett said in a news release on Monday. “My favorite thing on Sundays is to chase down opposing quarterbacks. Every time I record a sack, it will be more than just a stat line; it will change the life of someone who has never had clean water. I hope that all Cleveland will join me and make a pledge so that together we can change the lives of 9,500 people.”

Garrett is encouraging fans and businesses to make a financial pledge for each sack as part of his “Tackle Thirst with Myles” campaign. His goal is to raise $95,000 to bring clean water to 9,500 people as a nod to his jersey number 95.

