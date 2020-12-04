Myles Garrett on having COVID-19: ‘It kicked my butt’

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not have an asymptomatic case of COVID-19.

Garrett, who was put on the COVID-19 list on Nov. 20 and missed two games with the virus, said he was shocked when he tested positive. He was activated on Tuesday.

“My parents had it. It kicked their butt. I had it. It kicked my butt. Now, I am back,” Garrett told reporters on a Zoom call on Friday. “I was in pain. It was not great.”

He said he experienced body aches, headaches, sneezing, coughing, a fever and his eyes hurt. He also lost his sense of smell for almost two weeks.

By the time the Browns game against the Jaguars came around, Garrett said he was feeling much better. He said he is concerned about lingering effects.

“The last couple days I saw the article about the Buffalo Bills tight end (Tommy Sweeney) with the myocarditis, and that was my main worry,” Garrett said.

“If my lungs are a little bit heavy, if I am tired or if anything happens where I am out of breath, I will fight through that, but there is nothing you can do with the heart. You can’t play with that, and there is no getting around it. If that was what happened then I would just be there for my guys the best I could, but I was very fortunate and blessed to be able to come back and keep on trying to make this push towards the playoffs.”

The Cleveland Browns, who went 2-0 without their defensive star, play the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

