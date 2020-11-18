Myles Garrett not practicing with Browns today due to undisclosed illness

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns have placed three players on its reserve/COVID-19 list and its star defensive end Myles Garrett will not practice on Wednesday because of an undisclosed illness.
Tackle Jack Conklin, long snapper Charley Hughlett and kicker Cody Parkey were placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
The list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski cautioned in a Wednesday Zoom interview that being added to the list does not mean a player has tested positive.
The Browns, following league prototocols, participate in a routine testing regimen of all players and coaches.
In addition, everyone in the building wears a contact tracing device made by German based Kinexon called Safezone, which allows teams to track close contacts with other players and personnel electronically
The Browns practice facility in Berea is open on Wednesday and all players other than the three on the list and Garrett are expected to practice
Garrett’s absence from the reserve/COVID 19 list leaves questions about his illness and its severity heading into Sunday’s game versus the Philadelphia Eagles.
“As you can imagine, you have to be careful any time somebody is dealing with an illness, so he will not be out there. Everybody else will be there,” said Stefanski of Garrett’s absence.
