Myles Garrett nearing 5-year, $125 million extension with Browns: Report

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Defensive end Myles Garrett is close to signing a five-year extension with the Cleveland Browns worth $125 million. That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.
The Browns exercised the fifth-year contract option the 2018 Pro Bowler in April.
Garrett was the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, logging seven sacks as a rookie and 13.5 in 2018. He recorded another 10 sacks last season before he was suspended indefinitely for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet in the final seconds of the Nov. 14 game.
Garrett, 24, told ESPN Rudolph called him a racial slur leading up to the on-field brawl. The Steelers QB called it a “bold-faced lie.”
