Myles Garrett nearing 5-year, $125 million extension with Browns: Report

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Defensive end Myles Garrett is close to signing a five-year extension with the Cleveland Browns worth $125 million. That’s according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

The #Browns and star pass-rusher Myles Garrett are closing in on a 5-year extension worth $125M, sources say. Another massive deal, this time for $25M in new money per year. Their top priority of this offseason and they are in the final stages. 💰💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2020

The Browns exercised the fifth-year contract option the 2018 Pro Bowler in April.

Garrett was the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, logging seven sacks as a rookie and 13.5 in 2018. He recorded another 10 sacks last season before he was suspended indefinitely for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet in the final seconds of the Nov. 14 game.

Garrett, 24, told ESPN Rudolph called him a racial slur leading up to the on-field brawl. The Steelers QB called it a “bold-faced lie.”

