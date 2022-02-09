Myles Garrett, Machine Gun Kelly to play in All-Star Celebrity Game

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 26: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a defensive play during the second half in the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)— The rosters for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game were released on Wednesday, and they feature a mix of musicians, athletes and local legends.

The game is Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. NBA 75th Anniversary Team members and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton will serve as head coaches.

Team Walton

Jimmie Allen, singer/songwriter

Noah Carlock, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner

Britteny Elena, host/actress/athlete/model

Machine Gun Kelly, singer/songwriter

Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces forward

Nyjah Huston, Olympian/professional skateboarder

Matt James, ABC’s The Bachelor

Quavo, rapper

Ranveer Singh, actor

Alex Toussaint, Peleton instructor

Anderson Varejao, Cleveland Cavaliers legend

Team Nique

Anuel AA, rapper

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb

Kane Brown, singer/songwriter

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end

Booby Gibson, Cleveland Cavaliers legend

Tiffany Haddish, comedian/actress/author

Crissa Jackson, Harlem Globetrotter

Anjali Ranadive, singer/songwriter

Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jump champion