Myles Garrett, Machine Gun Kelly to play in All-Star Celebrity Game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 26: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a defensive play during the second half in the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)— The rosters for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game were released on Wednesday, and they feature a mix of musicians, athletes and local legends.

The game is Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. NBA 75th Anniversary Team members and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton will serve as head coaches.

Team Walton

  • Jimmie Allen, singer/songwriter
  • Noah Carlock, Fanatics All-In Challenge winner
  • Britteny Elena, host/actress/athlete/model
  • Machine Gun Kelly, singer/songwriter
  • Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces forward
  • Nyjah Huston, Olympian/professional skateboarder
  • Matt James, ABC’s The Bachelor
  • Quavo, rapper
  • Ranveer Singh, actor
  • Alex Toussaint, Peleton instructor
  • Anderson Varejao, Cleveland Cavaliers legend

Team Nique

  • Anuel AA, rapper
  • Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb
  • Kane Brown, singer/songwriter
  • Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns defensive end
  • Booby Gibson, Cleveland Cavaliers legend
  • Tiffany Haddish, comedian/actress/author
  • Crissa Jackson, Harlem Globetrotter
  • Anjali Ranadive, singer/songwriter
  • Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jump champion

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral