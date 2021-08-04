Muni lot reminder ahead of Browns scrimmage Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland is reminding Browns fans of the rules of the municipal parking lot ahead of the Orange and Brown scrimmage on Sunday.

The practice at FirstEnergy Stadium starts at noon. All tickets are distributed through the Browns Mobile App. It’s general admission seating in the lower bowl.

The city said only the west lot will be open for the scrimmage, and there will be 25 portable restrooms and 25 trash cans available.

The fee in the muni lot is $25 per occupied space.

The following rules are in effect:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only. No charcoal.

No alcohol.

No saving spaces.

You will be charged for all parking spaces that you occupy.

No in-and-out privileges.

All litter must be dispensed in trash containers.

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated.

Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited.

No private latrines.

Lanes must remain clear of activity at all times.

The muni lot will open at 7 a.m. for regular and preseason home games. For evening games, the eastern portion will open at noon and the west portion will open for game-day parking at 5 p.m. Vehicles cannot line up along the Shoreway.

Expect parking restrictions in downtown Cleveland starting three hours before each game. Watch for signs and covered parking meters.

The first home preseason game for the Browns is Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. against the New York Giants. The first regular season home game is Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. against the Houston Texans.