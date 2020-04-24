‘Most NFL ready’: Former Brown Joe Thomas’ reacts to Cleveland’s selection of Jedrick Wills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Alabama lineman Jedrick Wills was selected 10th overall in the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns last night.

The Browns will play him at left tackle.

Former Browns lineman Joe Thomas shared his reaction to the selection, and it’s safe to say, he thinks Wills is a good choice.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl,” Thomas yelled in a video posted on Twitter when the decision was announced.

Wills said Thomas immediately reached out to him.

Wills said he’ll be sending Thomas tape to get his thoughts.

Thomas also said Wills is “the most NFL ready.”

He calls him a “sure-fire offensive lineman.”

Thomas says his mobility and ability to create power are two of his top traits that make him an excellent pick.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski says Thomas will be a great resource for Wills.

“Joe Thomas as a resource? Yes. One of the best to ever do it? Yes. I will make sure Joe and Jedrick talk if they haven’t already. I think we are uniquely positioned to have a guy like Joe who can be there and explain to any of our young players but particularly an offensive lineman the what to do, what not to do type of thing,” Stefanski said.

The Browns are back on the clock Friday night.

They have three picks.

One in Round 2 at 41 and two picks in Round 3 at 74 and 97.