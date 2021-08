Cleveland Indians pitcher Eli Morgan throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Morgan threw six scoreless innings, Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1.

Morgan allowed just three hits and struck out eight.

James Karinchak escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save in 21 chances, running his scoreless streak to 12 1/3 innings.

Minnesota rookie starter Bailey Ober gave up three runs – two earned – and five hits in six innings.