CLEVELAND (WJW) — As Cleveland celebrates Victory Friday after the Browns 29-17 win against the Steelers on Thursday, former running back Greg Pruitt called in to FOX 8 News in the Morning to share this thoughts.

“I’m nervous watching them,” he said. “They still are a little inconsistent on defense but they played well enough to win that game. That’s all that matters. There’s two ways to get in the playoffs it’s either by a better record than everybody else or by winning the division.”

Thursday’s win puts the Browns right in the thick of things in the AFC North.

Pruitt gave props to tight end David Njoku and made mention of Cade York’s missed extra point – the second this week.

“Maybe they have to push those the extra points back and maybe he’ll be a little more accurate,” he said jokingly.

His thoughts on Jacoby Brissett’s performance?

He’s not surprised Brissett started and knows he waited a long time for the opportunity.

“I’m impressed with him,” he said. “Every week he’s improved. Every week you can see that they’re communicating a little bit. I always talk about having that chemistry. It takes time and you can see it’s starting to change.”

He also made note we’re starting to hear some new names during games.

“That’s all good for us,” he said.

He said he hasn’t heard anything more on Anthony Walker Jr.’s leg injury in the third quarter.

On Amari Cooper’s 100-yard performance and touchdown, he said not only is he playing well but he’s opening things up for other people.

“We’re getting better,” he said. “We’re getting healthy, too.”