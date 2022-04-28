LAS VEGAS (WJW)– The NFL honored former player Dwayne Haskins with a moment of the silence prior to the start of Thursday night’s draft.

The large Las Vegas crowd went quiet and the screens on stage faded to black.

Haskins, 24, died on April 9 after being hit by a dump truck along a highway in South Florida. He had reportedly run out of gas.

Haskins was a star quarterback during his two seasons at Ohio State. He finished third in Heisman voting in 2018 and won Big Ten quarterback of the year.

Washington selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He joined the Steelers in 2021.