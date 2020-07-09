MLB releases 2021 schedule; Cleveland opens season on April 1

Pitcher Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians throws in the bullpen during summer workouts at Progressive Field on July 06, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Just three days after the MLB released its schedule for the 2020 season, the schedule for 2021 is out.

The Cleveland Indians (or Cleveland baseball team to be named later) will open the season against the Tigers in Detroit on April 1, 2021. The home opener at Progressive Field is scheduled for Monday, April 5, 2021 against the Royals and kicks off a five-game homestand.

The Indians said fans with impacted 2020 games have the option to use their credit toward 2021 games.

Other highlights from Cleveland’s schedule include eight summer weekends at home from Memorial Day weekend to the end of August:

May 28-31 vs. Toronto Blue Jays & Chicago White Sox

June 11-13 vs. Seattle Mariners

July 1-4 vs. Houston Astros

July 8-11 vs. Kansas City Royals

July 22-25 vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Aug. 6-8 vs. Detroit Tigers

Aug. 20-22 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Aug. 27-29 vs. Boston Red Sox

The Cleveland Indians released their 60-game schedule for the 2020 season on Monday. The Tribe opens the season at home against the Kansas City Royals on July 24.

The 2020 abbreviated schedule features 10 games against each of the teams in the American League Central: the Tigers, White Sox, Twins and Royals. It also includes National Leagues teams in the same geographic region: the Reds, Pirates, Brewers, Cubs and Cardinals.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: